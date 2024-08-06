Paul Anthony McCormick, of Albert Street, is charged with malicious grievous bodily harm.
It is alleged that he stabbed a male using a knuckle duster with a knife on it, after three men had broken into his home on July 5.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client would be denying the allegation on the basis of self-defence.
Mr Wood said that the weapon had been a safety knife, with one end designed for breaking glass, a handle, and a small knife at the other end.
The case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on September 3.
Bail was granted to an address in Peel, with conditions not to enter Ramsey, not to contact witnesses, and not to leave the island without court consent.