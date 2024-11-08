A 35-year-old Douglas man has had his sentencing for benefit fraud delayed after he failed to co-operate with probation for a report.
Paul Barker has previously admitted two counts of failing to inform a change of circumstances, namely that he had been working, which saw him overpaid £16,663.
His case was adjourned on September 10, so that a pre-sentencing report could be prepared by probation services, with recommended sentencing options.
However, Barker was said to have failed to attend any interviews and had put the phone down when probation called him, so no report had been prepared.
He was represented by duty advocate Stephen Wood, who said that there may have appeared to be a litany of failures to engage.
However, the advocate said that his client had difficulties and when probation had called him, other people who were with him had told him it was a scam.
Mr Wood said that Barker was willing to engage with probation.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Barker, who lives at Fairfield Terrace, that he was fortunate he hadn’t been arrested for breaching the condition of his bail, to contact probation, and warned him that he may be if he did it again.
Sentencing has now been adjourned until December 31 while the report is prepared.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions to live at his home address, not to leave the island without court consent, and to contact probation.