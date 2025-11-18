A 40-year-old driver has admitted committing eight motoring offences.
Christopher James Christian appeared before magistrates recently pleading guilty to drink-driving, failing to stop for officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary, taking a vehicle without consent, having no driving licence or insurance, and three counts of failing to stop after an accident.
Two more charges of taking a vehicle without consent, and one of theft, were withdrawn by the prosecution.
He was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
The offences were all committed on May 23 this year.
Bail continues in the case, with a curfew between 8pm and 8am and a condition not to enter licensed premises.