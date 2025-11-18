A 40-year-old driver has admitted committing eight motoring offences.

Christopher James Christian appeared before magistrates recently pleading guilty to drink-driving, failing to stop for officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary, taking a vehicle without consent, having no driving licence or insurance, and three counts of failing to stop after an accident.

Two more charges of taking a vehicle without consent, and one of theft, were withdrawn by the prosecution.

He was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

The offences were all committed on May 23 this year.

Christian, of Peel Road, Douglas, will be sentenced in summary court on January 22.

Bail continues in the case, with a curfew between 8pm and 8am and a condition not to enter licensed premises.