A Ballasalla man has admitted head-butting a patient at Manannan Court, the Isle of Man’s mental health in-patient unit.
Christopher David Lunt, 30, of Glashen Terrace, appeared before magistrates on November 13, pleading guilty to common assault.
He’ll be sentenced in summary court on January 8.
The court heard that Lunt was at the healthcare facility on November 12.
The two men were in the activities room and Lunt was said to be standing over the victim, shouting in his face.
He was then said to have pulled his head back, and pushed it forward in a butting motion, which prompted staff to intervene.
A probation report will be prepared before sentencing.
Bail was granted.