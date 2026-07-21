A man has admitted killing a former Isle of Man resident following an assault in Northern Ireland.
Anthony 'Tony' Miskimmon, 74, was punched and knocked unconscious on Station Road in Antrim in November 2024 and passed away four days later in hospital
Marcus Fleming, 22, of Cedarmount in Antrim, had initially denied a charge of manslaughter but changed his plea to guilty during an appearance before Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday, the BBC reports.
His barrister asked that he be re-arraigned and when was asked if he now pleaded guilty or not guilty to the manslaughter charge and replied ‘guilty. Fleming had previously admitted to two counts of criminal damage.
Originally from Belfast, Tony lived in the Isle of Man from the late 1970s to 1999, before returning to Northern Ireland to live there permanently.
While living in the island, Tony had two daughters - Lani and Nikki. He lived at various locations all around Douglas and eventually bought a house on Lakeside Road.
The statement said: ‘Tony was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him would describe him as a gentle giant.
‘He was a well-respected member of the Belfast, Isle of Man and Antrim communities which he proudly called home over his life.
‘After serving as a seaman he spent the later years of his life working as a tattooist. He lived a quiet and peaceful life, with a keen interest in music and history, often spending his days watching classic films.
‘Known for his flair for fashion, he was easily recognised around town wearing his trademark hats. Despite his years in numbers, he remained young at heart, a vibrant soul whose spirit didn’t fit his age.’
Tony’s brother Frankie owned a tattoo studio in Douglas called Spectrum Tattooing and, after returning to Northern Ireland, Tony would still come over to the island every TT to help his brother in the studio.
Speaking about her father’s time in the Isle of Man in 2024, his daughter Lani said: ‘He loved to have a drink in the old bars like The Old Curiosity Shop, The Dog's Home and The Cat With No Tail. Everyone knew of him as “Darby”, and he was a big, gentle giant.
‘I was really well known when I lived in the Isle of Man because of my dad, and he always took the time to speak to people.’
Tony is survived by his two daughters, while he also had four grandchildren - three girls and a boy.
At Tuesday’s court case, Fleming's barrister told the court the defence had received a psychological report and a second medical report was pending.
The defence barrister then asked for a pre-sentence report and the judge set the date for sentencing on October 2. Fleming was remanded in custody in the meantime.