The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed it is investigating an assault that recently took place on Castle Street in Douglas after a video of the incident began circulating within the community.
The force said officers are already in possession of the footage and are aware it is being shared online.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and police confirmed there are no other outstanding suspects being sought.
While enquiries continue, the Constabulary has urged members of the public to avoid sharing the video where possible in order to protect those involved.
Officers thanked the community for its understanding and cooperation as the investigation progresses.
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