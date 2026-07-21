A charge against a taxi driver accused of asking for sexual favours in exchange for free travel has been withdrawn.
Forty-five-year-old Adrian Erive Santos appeared at Douglas Courthouse on Tuesday morning (July 21).
Mr Santos, of Close Caarys, Ramsey, was previously charged with acting injurious to public morals or outraging decency, in that he, in his position of trust as a taxi driver, requested that his lone female customer perform sexual acts on him in exchange for free travel.
However, prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that the complainant in the case did not support the prosecution and there was therefore no option but to withdraw the charge.
Mr Bellis said that the possibility that there may be other footage could not be ruled out and the police had charged the defendant on a threshold basis.