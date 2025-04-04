A 50-year-old man from Jurby has admitted two counts of possessing a firearm in a public place.

Daryl Edward Humphrey had previously denied the allegations, but on Tuesday, March 18, changed his pleas to guilty.

A trial was due to be held in summary court on March 31, but has now been vacated.

The offences were committed between August 4 and August 7, at the Department of Infrastructure, on Old Church Road in Crosby.

The defendant, of Bretney Road, was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

The advocate handed in letters of reference for her client.

Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood adjourned sentencing until April 15.

Bail continues.