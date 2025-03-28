Twenty-five-year-old Lewis Jack Moulder Kelly said that he had a drug debt and agreed to accept the package to try to reduce it.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told magistrates that police were called to the Isle of Man Post Office sorting office on October 14 last year, after a suspicious package was intercepted, having arrived from Manchester.
It was addressed to ‘Louis Oakey’ at Bircham Avenue in Ramsey.
It was opened and police found 1,986 grams of cannabis, which they valued at £39,732, and 512.94 grams of cocaine, valued at £51,294.
The cocaine was said to have a purity of between 82 and 84 percent, said to be extremely high.
Officers went to Kelly’s address, at Bircham Avenue, the following day, and he attended a voluntary interview, but answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
It was found that the name ‘Louis Oakey’ is a name which has been used previously by the defendant.
A phone belonging to another male living at the property was analysed and found to contain data relating to post office deliveries.
The phone was believed to have been used by Kelly.
The defendant was interviewed again on January 10 and told police that he had a drug debt of between £10,000 and £20,000.
He said he had been told it would be reduced if the package was successfully delivered.
Kelly claimed that he had believed that it would only contain cannabis and not cocaine.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the defendant to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
No bail application was made and Kelly is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.