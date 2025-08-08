Television presenter Noel Edmonds has confirmed he has bought a home on the Isle of Man.
Speaking to Manx Radio at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show in Patrick on Friday afternoon, the former Noel’s House Party and Deal or No Deal host said it was the island’s ‘massive community spirit’ that drew him to make the move.
While there has long been speculation that it is in the north east of the island, this has not been confirmed.
Earlier this year he attended the TT Races for the first time, describing the island as ‘the Smile of Mann’ and saying he was ‘delighted’ to experience the event.
Speaking during live coverage from the start line at this year’s TT, he revealed he had travelled around 11,000 miles to be there and praised the atmosphere.
In July, Edmonds made an appearance at the Southern Agricultural Show at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla.
During his visit, he stopped by the Isle of Man Constabulary stand, where PC Sarah Williams joked she ‘couldn’t get him to sign up to the force’.
He also posed with the University College Isle of Man team, met staff at the Manx National Farmers’ Union stand and joined in a mock guitar-playing session.
Reflecting on his first trip to the island, Edmonds told Manx Radio: ‘I came for the very first time three years ago, and when you consider I lived in the UK all my life and I knew where it was geographically, I don’t know why I didn’t come before.’
Confirming his latest move, he added: ‘I have purchased a property on the island, and I intend to spend some of the year here, but my principal home is New Zealand.’