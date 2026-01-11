Alan Marc Durrant, of Ash Grove, appeared before magistrates and entered guilty pleas to 10 counts of sending offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing messages, via electronic communications network.
The offences were committed between June 9, 2024 and November 7, 2024.
Durrant was represented in court by duty advocate Louise Cooil, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates adjourned the case until January 22.
Bail has been granted with a recognisance of £500, and conditions to reside at his home address, not to leave the Isle of Man without court consent, and to contact probation and co-operate with the preparation of the probation report.