‘Weather Almanac 2026’ by Zoe Johnson - Hbk, Collins, £9.99
Keep track of the coming year and deepen your understanding of the year past.
A fascinating month-by-month collection of facts, figures and explanations related to our weather.
Discover historical facts, notable weather events, amazing statistics, and stories that will keep you informed all year round.
Reveal little-known secrets about the weather, learn fascinating facts and notable meteorological anniversaries, track weather patterns over the previous year.
Examine weather extremes, temperature and atmospheric pressure highs and lows.
Check wind, rainfall, and snowfall extremes. Note the times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset.
The perfect pocket reference for the perennial British notable subject of conversation.
’The Mindfulness Year’ by Tara Ward - Hbk, Quadrille, £14
Find your inner calm through every season of the year.
As the seasons change, so do our energy levels, our stresses, and our anxieties.
In this gentle guide, learn how to embrace every moment, accept how you feel and be more intentional, whether you’re in hibernation mode or have a spring in your step.
Filled with short, simple acts of mindfulness that can be practised anywhere, at any time, including reflections for self-discovery, breathing exercises, meditations and techniques for grounding yourself in the here and now.
This essential seasonal toolkit is for anyone looking to navigate the year with calm, clarity, and connection.
