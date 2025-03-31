Steven Paul Menton hugged the woman and kissed her neck.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge but on Thursday, March 27, changed his plea to guilty.
Menton also pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer, which he had also previously denied.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Menton was at Accident and Emergency on June 22.
He was said to have been intoxicated and was swearing and knocking on walls and a door.
Menton was said to have threatened to kick a police officer and he was put in handcuffs.
However, while this was taking place, a struggle ensued during which the defendant butted the side of an officer’s body, and tried to bite his arm.
As the struggle continued, Menton then kicked the officer on the shin, and again tried to bite his arm, as he continued with verbal abuse.
On November 8, he was at Accident and Emergency again.
A nurse said that she had been discharging Menton, when he asked her for a hug.
She declined and told him ‘air hugs only’.
However, he put his arm around her neck and kissed her on the cheek and neck, with the incident lasting four or five seconds.
The nurse said she could feel his stubble on her neck and she had been panicking due to him holding her so tightly.
Police arrested Menton and he said: ‘It’s disgusting. I’m not a sex offender or a predator.’
He was represented in court by advocate Victoria Watterson, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates adjourned the case until April 24.