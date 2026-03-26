A 23-year-old man has been committed to the higher court after he admitted being concerned in supplying cocaine, ketamine, and cannabis.
Robert Proctor appeared before magistrates earlier this month and also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing cannabis.
The offences were committed between September 2023 and September 2024.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that, given the defendant had admitted being concerned in supplying cocaine, the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Proctor, of Strang Close, Douglas, was represented by advocate Deborah Myerscough, who said she couldn’t disagree with the case being committed.
He is due to appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery today (March 27).
Bail continues.