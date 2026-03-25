Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Hannah Rebekah at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.15pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Robyn Leigh Freestone at the Consiter Arms cocktail lounge, 9pm to 3am.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- The Martin Family Band with support from Croteau and Explicit Redaction at the Rovers, Douglas.
- James Jay Lewis at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin.
- Lizzy and the Bifters at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Gary Smith at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Johnny sings Elvis Presley at the Prospect, Douglas, 8pm.
- Tenacious G at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
- Robyn Leigh Freestone at the Consiter Arms cocktail lounge, 9pm to 3am.
- DJ Ninjafingers ‘House of Funk’ at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- The Clypse at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 6pm to 8pm.
- Black Dog Oven open mic night, Peel, from 6pm.
- Manxical Mystery Tour (Beatles tribute) at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.30pm.