Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Hannah Rebekah at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.15pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Robyn Leigh Freestone at the Consiter Arms cocktail lounge, 9pm to 3am.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- The Martin Family Band with support from Croteau and Explicit Redaction at the Rovers, Douglas.

- James Jay Lewis at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin.

- Lizzy and the Bifters at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Gary Smith at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Johnny sings Elvis Presley at the Prospect, Douglas, 8pm.

- Tenacious G at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- Robyn Leigh Freestone at the Consiter Arms cocktail lounge, 9pm to 3am.

- DJ Ninjafingers ‘House of Funk’ at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- The Clypse at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 6pm to 8pm.

- Black Dog Oven open mic night, Peel, from 6pm.

- Manxical Mystery Tour (Beatles tribute) at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.30pm.