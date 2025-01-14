Forty-two-year-old Adrian Robin Kneen also entered a guilty plea to a charge of affray.
The offences were committed at Police Headquarters on December 5.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing, though she said it was at the higher end of the scale.
Kneen, who lives at Glen Mooar Estate, was represented by advocate Lawrie Gelling, who agreed that the case should remain in the lower court.
Ms Gelling asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and adjourned the sentencing until February 27.
Bail continues in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to reside at his home address, not to enter licensed premises, not to leave the island without court consent, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.