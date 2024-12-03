A brawl in Strand Street has resulted in men being charged with affray.
Regan Williams, aged 19, of Heywood Drive, Onchan, pleaded guilty to the offence and will be sentenced on January 14 after a probation report has been prepared.
Alex John Cottier, aged 20, of Hedgerow Close, Douglas, had the charge against him withdrawn by the prosecution, as CCTV footage showed him acting as a peacemaker.
Rui Filipe Monteiro Ramos, aged 28, of Church Road Marina, Douglas, did not attend court but was represented by his advocate.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Williams and Mr Cottier had been approached by another male, near to the Strand Shopping Centre, on August 17.
Some pushing and shoving started, but Mr Cottier was said to have been seen on CCTV trying to stop the scuffle.
Mr Ramos was then alleged to have approached the scene and become involved.
During a melee, Williams was said to have grabbed a crutch that a woman was holding, thrown it away, and kicked her in the chest.
He was then said to have got involved with another male, and kicked and hit him.
Mr Ramos is alleged to have suffered a broken jaw during the melee, though medical evidence has not been received and it is not yet known who or what caused it.
Williams’ advocate Stephen Wood entered a basis of plea for his client, in which Williams said he had initially been acting in self-defence, but accepting that he had gone too far and become embroiled in a fight.
Mr Wood said that the kick to the woman’s chest may not be accepted by his client and would be reviewed before sentencing.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared.
Bail has been granted for Williams, with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.
Mr Ramos is also currently on bail.