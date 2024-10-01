A 25-year-old Pulrose man has been fined £650 for cocaine possession and being drunk and disorderly.
Cairo Dean Benjamin admitted both offences and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to Sumark Croft in Anagh Coar on August 24, at 8.50pm, after a report of a male and female arguing.
When officers arrived they spoke to Benjamin, who they described as slurring his words and acting belligerently.
He was using foul and abusive language and was eventually arrested for being drunk and disorderly.
Police searched him and found a wrap of powder, which was later confirmed as 0.1 grams of cocaine, valued at £10.
Benjamin, who lives at Alder Road, was represented in court by advocate Helen Lobb, who said that her client wanted to apologise to the court and to the police.
She said that Benjamin had been drinking and had also sustained a head injury after tripping before police arrived.
Ms Lobb said that the defendant was attending Motiv8 to deal with issues, which would hopefully ensure such an incident did not occur again.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood fined Benjamin £500 for cocaine possession and £150 for being drunk and disorderly.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.