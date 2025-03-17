A 25-year-old Castletown man has been handed a suspended sentence for common assault and twice breaching a restraining order.
Aaron Paul Field admitted the offences and has also been put under supervision for two years.
The common assault and first breach of the domestic abuse protection order were committed on January 6.
Field was said to have assaulted his ex-partner in front of their small child, who had tried to pull him off her mother.
He then breached the protection order again on January 12, while still out on bail for the first two offences.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas, and asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a suspended sentence and a period of supervision.
The advocate said that Field and the complainant had had an on and off relationship for five years, which had resulted in the restraining order being issued.
Field claimed that he had been contacted by the woman and told that the order had been lifted.
Ms Lobb said that the defendant had been on remand at the Isle of Man prison in Jurby for seven weeks, and was the sole carer for his mother, who had health issues.
The advocate said that Field’s employment was still open to him if he was released, and handed in letters of reference for her client.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘It should have been apparent to you, if a significant order like this had been lifted, you would have been advised.’
Field, who lives at Derby View, was sentenced to a total of 24 weeks custody, suspended for two years, and made the subject of a two year suspended sentence supervision order.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs.