A Ramsey man who assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest has been put on probation for a year.
Conor Odin McCann Garaty admitted both offences and was also ordered to pay £750 compensation to the police officer.
The 28-year-old appeared in front of Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, December 3.
The court heard that police were called to an address in Ramsey on October 3, after a neighbour reported a disturbance.
Garaty was said to have been arguing with his girlfriend, and had initially left the property to ‘cool off’.
He had then returned to collect some belongings and said he had gone to a fire escape to knock on a window.
Garaty said that he had a difficult relationship with his neighbour, and they had started remonstrating with him.
He said that his girlfriend had let him in through the window but then police had arrived.
He said that he had a distrust of the police and accepted he had resisted them.
Garaty said he had kicked out and struck an officer after Pava spray had been used.
Defence advocate Winston Taylor handed in letters of reference for his client and said that the assault on the officer had been reckless rather than intentional.
The advocate said that Garaty wanted to apologise to the officer.
Mr Taylor said that that Garaty suffered from anxiety and was mistrustful of the police, so he had been trying not to engage with them, but he accepted that he should have let them arrest him, then he could have later challenged the arrest.
Mr Taylor said that the defendant had since significantly reduced his alcohol intake.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered Garaty, who lives at Summerland, to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £25 per week.