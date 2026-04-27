Jack Cowell said he was ‘eight out of 10’ drunk when he struck his victim, who he’d mistaken for someone else.
Magistrates also ordered the 26-year-old to pay £100 compensation to the victim, after he admitted common assault.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Cowell went to McDonalds on Peel Road in Douglas, at 9.50pm on March 14.
He approached a male and was initially verbally abusive to him, making accusations against him.
Cowell told him: ‘Come outside. Come outside. I’ll kick your head in.’
Ms Carroon said it was believed to be a case of mistaken identity.
The victim approached staff for assistance, but Cowell then struck him on the side of the face and tried to force him outside.
Staff intervened and Cowell was described as unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.
After being arrested and later interviewed, the defendant told police he had no recollection of the incident.
He said he’d drunk eight to 10 pints, and rated himself as ‘eight out of 10’ when asked how drunk he was.
He claimed he didn’t usually have memory problems when he consumed alcohol and described himself as a ‘softie’.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that CCTV had initially been requested, but Cowell was prepared to accept his behaviour as described, without viewing it.
Mr Wood said that it had been the anniversary of a bereavement in Cowell’s family, which had resulted in him being highly emotional and drinking to block out the pain.
‘He made accusations against someone he doesn’t know, and ruined someone’s night,’ said the advocate.
‘Thankfully the incident was contained.’
Magistrates also ordered £125 prosecution costs and Cowell, of Heather Crescent, Douglas, will pay at a rate of £50 per month.