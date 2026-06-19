A Douglas provider of financial advice and insurance solutions has raised more than £8,500 for an island charity at its annual golf day.
MAC Group raised the sum for island mental health charity Ed Space at the recent event at Peel Golf Club.
The charity is the firm’s chosen Charity of the Year for 2026. Ed Space works to reshape conversations around mental health by creating safe, inclusive spaces for open discussion. It says its work supports positive mental wellbeing and helps individuals build confidence, resilience and emotional strength.
Commenting on the event managing director of MAC Group, , Ed Walter, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to have raised more than £8,500 for Ed Space.
‘It was great to see such strong support from the local community. The day was a real success, with excellent golf, lunch at the Congary, and an insightful talk from Simon at Ed Space, who shared more about the charity’s work.
‘I’d also like to thank our hole sponsors and everyone who donated raffle prizes. Your generosity played a key role in making the day possible.
‘MAC Group extends its sincere thanks to all clients, supporters and contributors whose generosity made the event possible. Staff will have the opportunity to vote for the 2027 Charity of the Year later this year.’
Shirley Cain of Ed Space added: ‘We’re very grateful to everyone who took part and helped raise this total. Events like this make a meaningful difference, allowing us to continue supporting individuals across our community while raising awareness of the charity.
‘Thank you to everyone involved for your generosity.’
The tournament was won by a team from Canaccord, with PGI finishing second and Monument third.