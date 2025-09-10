A man has been put on probation for two years after an incident at the probation accommodation Tromode House.
Roman Pszczolkowski became angry when staff took vodka from him, due to there being a no alcohol rule.
The 32-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on September 9, admitting provoking behaviour, and was also given a 12 month licensing ban.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court the defendant was residing at Tromode House on September 4.
Staff heard bottles falling on the floor in his room and went to check on him.
They knocked on Pszczolkowski’s door, but there was no answer, so they entered and saw him lying on his bed.
Two bottles of vodka were nearby, so staff took them, due the accommodation’s no alcohol policy.
However, Pszczolkowski then grabbed one of the staff by the wrist.
They broke free and went back to their room, but the defendant followed and tried to force his way into their room.
The officers gained entry and arrested him.
In August 2024, Pszczolkowski was jailed for two years and three months after attacking a woman with a meat mallet in her home.
A probation report said he had long standing issues with alcohol and mental health, and that he’d been released on a short-term licence, due to expire in March 2026.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said that his client had been on the island for 13 years, and had been co-operating with probation.
On the day of the latest offence, Mr Taubitz said that Pszczolkowski had argued with his partner, then met a friend, who had bought him alcohol.