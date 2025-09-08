A biker who only held a UK provisional licence has been fined £200 by a magistrates court.
He was displaying ‘L’ plates but only held a UK provisional licence, but UK learner permits are not valid in the Isle of Man.
Silcock sent a postal admission to the offence, and in written mitigation said that he had believed that the licence would be legal in the Isle of Man.
He said he had not intended to break the law, but now understood that the island had different requirements.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with two points.