A rugby club in the west of the island has been left ‘gutted’ after its training facilities were targeted by vandals.
Western Vikings Rugby Club, whose home is based behind Peel Clothworkers’ School and Peel Campsite, reported a series of incidents over the final days of the school summer holidays.
Damage included telephone poles being rolled from the top of storage containers, a fire lit on paving slabs intended to provide shelter for parents during junior training, and parts of the senior rugby posts bent beyond use.
The latter is impacting not just the rugby club, but Queen Elizabeth II School students as well, who also use the posts for training and matches in the current rugby season.
Empty beer cans were left thrown across the training field, paving slabs were smashed and thrown onto the grass, and attempts were made to force open metal-covered windows.
Club spokesperson Anna-Lena Elisabeth Brahm Kelly said the acts of vandalism were a major setback after significant investment in the facilities this year.
She explained: ‘We have spent a lot of money on new containers and removing the old ones, with plans for a new roof after the previous one was damaged in the storm at the beginning of the year. To come down and find this damage was absolutely gutting.’
Both the police and Peel Commissioners have been informed, while the club has appealed to the community for support in spreading the word and helping to prevent further incidents.
CCTV cameras are being considered, though costs remain a concern after the club’s recent outlay.
Clothworkers School and the Commissioners already have cameras in place, but coverage does not extend to all areas.
Western Vikings will hold a fundraising mhelliah with Peel Golf Club on October 4, with proceeds shared with Bridge the Gap.