Magistrates also endorsed Joaquin Joseph Douglas’ licence with six points after he admitted both offences.
The defendant, who lives at Derbyhaven, was seen by police as he drove a Volkswagen Golf on Castletown Promenade on August 20.
He was alone in the car, but police checks showed that he only held a provisional licence.
When stopped, Douglas told officers he did hold a full licence, so they went to his address with him.
He went inside but didn’t re-emerge again for half an hour, then admitted that he didn’t hold a full licence.
Douglas agreed to pay the fine, plus £50 prosecution costs, within three months.