Kyle John Blackley, also known as McGeown, of Ballatessan Meadow, admitted breaching a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the notice was issued on October 25, prohibiting contact with the complainant.
However, on December 5, 28-year-old Blackley called her approximately 10 times.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said first contact had been made by the woman, as Blackley had just come out of hospital, and she’d been concerned.
However, Mr Kermode said it was accepted that his client had taken this as an invitation to continue to contact her.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered £125 prosecution costs.