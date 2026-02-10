A trip to Mars may be closer than people think - and thankfully, visitors can make the return journey home.
That’s because a new art installation has gone on display at St German’s Cathedral, where it opened on Saturday and will remain in place until March 2.
These images show the striking artwork and how it sits within the cathedral space.
Bristol-born artist Luke Jerram’s Mars: From Imaginationo Science features a seven-metre-diameter replica of the Red Planet. Created using satellite mapping, the artwork shows every volcano, crater and valley on the planet’s surface.
The installation is accompanied by a newly created sound composition by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones, along with red lighting designed to enhance the atmosphere.
Free workshops and educational talks focused on Mars will also be held during the exhibition. In addition, a ticketed Manx ceili is planned for February 28, alongside other music performances, talks and events.
The exhibition, which runs for almost a month and is supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council, will also include talks exploring the possibility of life on Mars and the potential for a manned mission to the planet. These sessions will be chaired by Stuart Mullan from the Mars Society and will last around 30 minutes, taking place on several dates between February 7 and 28.
The giant Mars sculpture has previously been shown at a number of locations across the UK, as well as in France, Singapore, Australia, India and the United States.
Last year, Jerram unveiled a giant moon sculpture suspended from the roof of Peel Cathedral, which proved hugely popular with visitors.
The artist has said that more than 20 million people have visited his installations across more than 40 countries.
More than 13,000 people attended a similar exhibition at St Thomas’ Church in 2024, which featured Jerram’s illuminated model of the Earth.
The latest installation is free to visit, although some associated events are ticketed.