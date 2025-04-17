A man has been fined £500 after admitting breaching a restraining order by sending a Facebook friend request.
Thirty-seven-year-old Roman Kvedys claimed that he had accidentally clicked on the request button.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that the restraining order was issued on January 22, prohibiting the defendant from contacting the woman concerned.
However, on March 11, she received a Facebook friend request from an account in Kvedys’ name.
He was subsequently arrested and during an interview, said that he had been working on a building site, and was on his break.
He said that the woman’s name had popped up on the ‘people you may now’ portion of his feed.
Kvedys claimed he went on her profile to look, and accidentally clicked on ‘add friend’, sending the request.
Ms Kinrade said it was accepted by the prosecution it had been an unintentional breach, and submitted that it was suitable to be dealt with in summary court.
Mr Glover reiterated that the offence had been an unintentional breach, and submitted that it was at the lower end of the scale for breaches.
The advocate said that his client had admitted the offence in police interview, and that there had been no direct contact with the complainant.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘You didn’t even go two months before you breached the order, which is far from satisfactory.
‘If you hadn’t exercised your curiosity by snooping around her profile, you wouldn’t have pressed the button in the first place.’
Kvedys must also pay £125 prosecution costs, and will pay at a rate of £100 per month.