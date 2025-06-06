A number of officers are currently at the scene and investigations are under way.
The incident is being treated as isolated one and police say there is no risk to the wider public, although no further details have been issued.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: ‘The investigation is in its very early stages, but we can confirm it is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public at this time.’
Officers are appealing for anyone with information or footage who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.
Anyone who may be able to help is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.