A man who broke a window at his ex-girlfriend’s home has been fined £700 and given a restraining order.
Shaun Robinson banged on the window after seeing the woman inside with another man.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging property and was also ordered to pay £194 compensation for the window.
The court heard that Robinson said he had been in a relationship with the woman for about three months.
He said she had been in the United States just prior to the incident but that they had still been messaging each other, and as far as he was concerned, they were still in a relationship.
However, Robinson was then told by someone that the woman had returned to the island, although he had not heard from her.
He said that was upset and confused as to why she had not contacted him so, on October 14, he went to her home.
Robinson said that when he arrived, he could see a male inside the house, through a window so he became distressed.
He said that he banged on the window but had never intended to break it and accepted he had made a big mistake.
Robinson said that he had called the police himself after the incident.
A probation report said that Robinson arrived on the island four years ago from Huddersfield.
He has a number of previous convictions but the last was in 2013.
The report said that he had come to the island to make a fresh start and had set up his own business, maintaining and servicing motor homes.
Robinson, who lives at Main Road in Sulby, opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate.
He said that he would accept the restraining order as he had no intention of contacting the woman again and that he had spent three nights in custody after the incident.
Robinson said that he had banged once on the window with the palm of his hand and that he had not known it was not toughened glass.
He said that breaking the window had been a reckless act rather than a deliberate one.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine and compensation, at a rate of £100 per month.
The restraining order runs indefinitely and prohibits him from contacting the woman or entering the estate where she lives.