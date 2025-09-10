The following cases were heard by magistrates recently:
* A Douglas motorist who was driving at nearly double the speed limit during the TT period has been fined £500 and given eight penalty points.
Brandon Illiam Mellows sent a postal admission to the offence and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Police performing speed checks clocked him driving at 58mph in a 30mph zone.
In written mitigation sent to the court, Mellows, who lives at Poplar Road, said that it’d been a momentary lack of judgement, and he’d believed he was out of the 30 zone.
He’ll pay the fine and costs at a rate of £200 per month.