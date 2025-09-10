A UK comedy duo are set to take to the stage at the Manx Legion in Douglas in October.
After a series of acclaimed sold-out London shows, British comedian Alistair Williams and award-winning stand-up Tania Edwards are now on tour across the UK, with their show in the Isle of Man scheduled to take place on Friday, October 3 at 8pm.
The upcoming show will feature traditional stand-up comedy, and both comedians will deliver approximately 40 minutes of material separated by an interval.
Following the performance, there will also be an opportunity for Alistair and Tania to speak with audience members at the bar.
Talking about the show, Tania said: ‘We haven’t been to the Isle of Man before - I admit I thought it was closer to London - but I’m looking forward to it.
‘Alistair and I both came up on the circuit when jokes were king - when you had to write, not just find a good writer. We were always about live comedy; the energy, the risk, the crowd. Every night was unique.
‘But of course stand up makes cheap TV. Once people are in it for money, or fame, they’re not really in the gritty basements anymore, they’re somewhere else. They’re chasing a different kind of high.
‘The best comedians aren’t on your quiz shows, they’re writing for them, and they’re keeping their best stuff for themselves, for the stage, where you can play on the edge.
‘It’s about time we went on tour. We’re lucky we can do this, and we’re not interested in chasing numbers on social media. We want to be on stage, with real people, living and dying in the moment.
‘We’re looking forward to meeting the comedy punters of the Isle of Man.’
If you wish to find out more or purchase tickets (priced at £15), you can visit https://buy.stripe.com/8x2dR86la4Ele0d3Vw28800