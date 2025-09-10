Douglas’s North Quay will once again come alive with the colours, sounds, and flavours of the season as the Harvest Festival returns on Saturday, September 20.
The free event, first introduced by Okell’s Inns in 2024, aims to celebrate community spirit, creativity, and local produce.
This year’s festival will feature a programme of live music, theatre and dance performances, family-friendly activities, and market stalls showcasing a diverse range of local businesses.
Organisers say the final line-up will be announced shortly, promising a strong presence of island talent including musicians, performers, and community groups.
The main stage will be positioned outside The British pub, serving as a central hub for performances throughout the day.
Meanwhile, the festival’s marketplace will offer visitors the chance to explore and support small businesses, with stalls from local favourites such as Fire Island Chillis, Noa, Micro Veg Mann, The Pumpkin Field IOM, and Manx Messy Play, who will also host craft activities for children.
Organised with support from Douglas City Centre Management and the Domestic Events Fund, the festival is the result of several months of planning and collaboration with local traders and artists.
Entry to the festival is completely free, and attendees are encouraged to support the Isle of Man Foodbank, which will be present at the event.
All donations collected on the day will go directly to the charity to aid its ongoing community work.
A spokesperson from Okell’s Inns commented: ‘The Harvest Festival was first hosted by Okell’s in 2024 and was really well received with a great turnout.
‘We had lots of positive feedback about the sense of community and the variety of free entertainment and activities on offer.
‘We look forward to seeing everyone from midday onwards on Saturday, September 20.’