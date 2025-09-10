Police have blocked a section of Quarterbridge following a road traffic collision this morning.
Pictures at the scene show a silver car has damage to the front and a police van can be seen blocking a lane heading to the west.
Eyewitnesses have told Isle of Man Today that two vehicles were involved in the crash, and officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary are at the scene dealing with traffic.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Isle of Man Constabulary for further information.
We’ll be posting updates to this story as and when we get them on our live blog below.