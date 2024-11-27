A Ramsey man who grew his own cannabis and offered to supply it to two friends has been sentenced to community service.
Dewayne Alan Giles was arrested in January after someone reported a smell of the drug coming from his home.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of offering to supply cannabis, as well as cultivating four plants, and possessing 62 grams of the class B drug.
On Tuesday, November 26, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered the 36-year-old to do 200 hours’ unpaid work in the next 12 months.
We previously reported that police were called to the defendant’s home on January 17, after a report of a smell of cannabis emanating from his property.
Officers arrived and Giles told them he had ‘just smoked a joint’.
A search of his home found 62 grams of cannabis bush, which police valued at £1,240, in a kitchen cupboard.
Four juvenile plants were also found, with what was described as an unprofessional DIY hydroponics set up.
Messages were found on Giles’ mobile phone which showed him offering to supply the drug to two friends.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode, who entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client.
In it, Giles said that the offers to supply had been in short periods, over four weeks, five days, and one week, and had only involved offers of a few grams to each friend.
He reiterated that it had only been to two friends and that he had not actually supplied any drugs to them.
Of the plants found, Giles said that he had been growing them for his own medicinal use and that the 62 grams was also for personal use, as he said he used the drug to help with sleep and anxiety.
A probation report said that the defendant had now been prescribed medicinal cannabis, so did not need to grow his own.
The report said that Giles had been advised by Ramsey Town Commissioners that he may now be evicted from his property due to the offences.
Defence advocate Mr Kermode said that his client’s main concern now was that his partner and their child would no longer have a home.
Giles initially said that he could not do community service, due to a range of welfare issues.
Mr Kermode said that Giles was not being disrespectful, and was only being realistic.
However, after Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that the offences were too serious for a fine, and the case would have to be adjourned for a more in-depth probation report if a suspended sentence was to be considered, he agreed to do community service.
Giles, who lives at Close Caarjys, was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.