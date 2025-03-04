A 27-year-old man has admitted being a drug runner for an organised crime group on the Isle of Man.
Louis Henri Thomas appeared before magistrates on Thursday, February 27, pleading guilty to supplying cocaine and participating in a criminal organisation.
He has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery and is now set to be sentenced at a later date.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Thomas was caught during Operation Vineyard, which was a covert Isle of Man Constabulary operation that involved officers bugging a hotel room in Douglas.
The alleged leader of the drug gang, Jamie Mark Smith, has appeared in court previously and entered guilty pleas to being involved in importing quantities of cocaine to the Isle of Man and supplying it, as well as supplying cannabis.
Mr Swain said that Operation Vineyard commenced in October 2023 and evidence gathered had shown that Smith was running a drug ring from his hotel room.
Thomas was visiting him at the hotel and was said to be a street level supplier of cocaine, essentially acting as a drug runner under direction from Smith.
He was said to be being paid a wage, or would receive drugs in payment for his role.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing, and that Thomas, whose address was given as the Isle of Man Prison, should be committed to the higher court.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who agreed that his client should be committed.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and Thomas will make his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on March 21.
No bail application was made and he is remanded at the Isle of Man prison in Jurby.