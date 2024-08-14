A man has appeared in court, via video link from the prison, charged with eight counts of sexual activity with a child.
He is yet to enter pleas as the charges can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The male appeared via video before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea to a charge of making an indecent image of a child, an offence which can be heard in the lower or higher court.
The defendant cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws brought in by the Manx Government earlier this year.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that the indecent image allegation should also go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial, as she said that it allegedly involved the same complainant.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between April and July this year.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction for the indecent image allegation and all matters will be committed to the higher court on October 8.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.