John Peter Eaton, aged 33, of Kella Road, Sulby, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to seven counts of possessing indecent images of children, with images alleged to total 10.
He is also charged with inciting or procuring a person under 16 to commit gross indecency.
That offence can be heard only at the Court of General Gaol Delivery and he is yet to enter a plea to it.
Mr Eaton will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address and not to leave the island without court consent.