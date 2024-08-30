A Ramsey man has appeared in court charged with rape and three counts of indecent assault on a child.
He is also charged with two counts of unlawful sex with a girl under 16 and two counts of inciting a person under 16 to commit gross indecency.
The man cannot be named due to anonymity laws introduced by the Isle of Man Government in March.
He entered a ‘no plea’ response to the indecent assault charges and is yet to enter a plea to the other charges, as they can only be heard at the higher court.
The defendant has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery and will appear there on a date to be set.
No bail application was made and he is currently remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.