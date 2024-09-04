A 34-year-old who was accused of stabbing a man has been cleared.
Paul Anthony McCormick, of Albert Street, Ramsey, had been charged with malicious grievous bodily harm.
It is alleged that he stabbed a male using a knuckle duster with a knife on it, after three men broke into his home on July 5.
During a previous hearing, Mr McCormick’s defence advocate Stephen Wood said that the weapon had been a safety knife, with one end designed for breaking glass, a handle, and a small knife at the other end.
Mr McCormick was yet to enter a plea but his defence advocate Stephen Wood had said that his client was going to deny the allegation on the basis of self-defence.
On Tuesday, September 3, the court heard that the prosecution was offering no evidence and the charge was therefore being withdrawn.
Mr McCormick was not required to attend court.