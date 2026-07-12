Billy Robert Sumner pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest at Empress Drive on April 26, theft of alcohol from the Woodbourne Road Co-op and provoking behaviour at Victoria Road Tesco on May 10, and common assault at Tromode House on June 3.
He was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court for all four allegations on August 4.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at Glenfaba Road, not to enter the stores mentioned in the charges, not to purchase alcohol or consume it in public, and not to leave the island without court consent.