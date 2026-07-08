Peel Heritage Trust and Rushen Heritage Trust are joining forces this month to promote both their organisations and the Isle of Man's No 8 bus service with a pair of reciprocal day trips.
Members, volunteers and supporters from each charity will travel between Peel and the south of the island on the No 8 bus, visiting heritage attractions and meeting their counterparts.
The first outing, titled 'A Grand Day Out on the No 8 bus to the South', will take place on Friday, July 17.
Five days later, on Wednesday, July 22, Rushen Heritage Trust will make the return journey for 'A Grand Day Out on the No 8 bus to Peel'. The group will enjoy a guided walk around Old Peel before visiting the Leece Museum and meeting members of Peel Heritage Trust.
Angela Little, from Peel Heritage Trust, said: ‘We want to develop closer links between the island’s many heritage organisations, and we see this as the first step of a collaboration.’
The No 8 bus will depart Peel Town Hall at 11.05am on July 17, with the return journey leaving Port Erin at 5.13pm.
For the return visit on July 22, the bus will depart Port Erin Railway Station at 10.03am, with the return service leaving Peel at 3.05pm.
To assist with planning, Peel Heritage Trust is asking anyone intending to join the July 17 outing to contact Angela Little by email at [email protected].
Those wishing to travel with Rushen Heritage Trust on July 22 can contact coordinator John Quirk by email at [email protected] or by calling 464634.