Three police officers have been accused of offences relating to disclosing personal data and modifying it.
Mark Hempsall, aged 57, is charged with eight counts of knowingly or recklessly disclosing personal data and one count of modification of data to impair reliability.
Sophie Lilian Watterson-Jones, also known as Dvorokova, aged 36, is charged with three counts of the first offence and one of the second.
Forty-five-year-old Richard Alan Cretney is charged with seven counts of the first offence.
Mr Hempsall and Ms Watterson-Jones appeared before magistrates on August 21, with an adjournment requested by their advocates until September 18.
Mr Cretney did not appear in court but was granted an adjournment until September 4.
All three have been suspended from their duties with the Isle of Man Constabulary and are currently on bail.