A 36-year-old Castletown man who denies importing £14,940 worth of cannabis in the post will face a summary court trial on October 30.
Charles Edward Bedford has previously denied the allegation but pleaded guilty to possessing 3.3 grams of the drug.
Police intercepted a package at the Isle of Man Post Office headquarters on April 10.
It was found to contain 747 grams of cannabis.
Officers went to Bedford’s home, at Rheast Barrule, and a search found 3.3 grams of the drug, valued at £66.
He was represented in court by advocate Louise Cooil.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at his home address, and not to leave the island without court consent.