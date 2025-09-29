A man from Derbyshire has admitted importing thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, ketamine, and cannabis to the island.
Billy Lewis Marina, aged 22, of Birchwood Crescent, Alfreton, appeared in court before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently.
He pleaded guilty to importing cocaine, ketamine, and cannabis to the island, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and attempting to possess ketamine with intent to supply.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that the amount of drugs involved was 1kg of cocaine, 250g of ketamine, and 2.5kg of cannabis.
Marina will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on October 10 and is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.