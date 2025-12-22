Crowds flocked to the Home of Rest for Old Horses for the last night of this year’s festive lights show.
Traffic queued to get a space in the large car park as it turned dark on Sunday.
As well the spectacular display of twinkling Christmas lights, there was plenty to entertain families including Santa’s grotto, fun-filled games such as hook a duck and a chance to feed nuts to the donkeys - followed by a warming drink in the cafe afterwards.
The display is a highlight of the island’s festive calendar and the home had been open Friday to Sunday for two consecutive weekends in the run up to Christmas.
All proceeds go directly to the horses and donkeys in the charity’s care.