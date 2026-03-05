Two Birmingham men accused of smuggling the class A drug morphine to the island have made a further court appearance.
Deepan Goel, aged 39, of Abbington Way, and Hardeep Singh Cheema, aged 39, of Caldwell Street, are charged with importing the class A drug.
Ramesh Pal Singh, aged 38, of Hagley Street, Birmingham, is also charged with the offence, but he was said to be stuck at Liverpool airport. He was represented by his advocate David Reynolds.
Police seized 85.53 grams of the drug from a car, arriving at the Sea Terminal from Heysham, on July 1.
The substance has been described as unusual, and discussions are ongoing between the prosecution and defence advocates.
The case was adjourned until March 31.