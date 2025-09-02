The 46-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, entering not guilty pleas to 35 counts of the offence.
The images have been graded using the latest sexual offences legislation, which grades images from A to C, with A being the most severe level.
Category A images found totalled 5,082, Category B - 10,232, and category C - 46,578.
The defendant cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx Government in March 2024.
He was represented in court by advocate James Peterson and will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on October 7.
Bail has been granted.