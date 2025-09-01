A Douglas man who was arrested with a knife on Douglas beach has been put on probation for six months.
Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Lilley said it was for protection, adding: ‘There are people all over the island with knives.’
He appeared before magistrates on August 28, pleading guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Kathryn Johnson told the court that police were called to a medical emergency on the beach at Central Promenade on June 30, at 1.45am.
They were met by Lilley, who was with the person requiring assistance.
A large bread knife was found on the sand and when Lilley was searched, officers found a hunting knife with a six-inch blade in his jacket.
While being transported to police headquarters, he told police that he needed the knife for his own protection, saying: ‘There are people all over the island with knives.’
When interviewed, Lilley, of Prince’s Avenue, initially denied the offence, claiming he’d found the knife on the beach.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, which he said had been entered at the first opportunity.
Mr Glover said that it had been nearly three years since Lilley’s last offence.
He said that, on the night of the latest offence, the defendant was under the influence of alcohol, and was now working with the drug and alcohol team voluntarily, as well as mental health services.
The advocate added that there had been no suggestion that the knife was used, or being used to make threats, and that Lilley had not been carrying it in a busy place.
Magistrates ordered the prosecution costs to be paid at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.